Popular March Maple Syrup Festival Festival Expanded To Three Weekends And Two Locations

The First Taste of Spring Maple Syrup Festival is back. This year it will expand to the first three weekends of March and two locations at the John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area and Holiday Beach Conservation Area.

“With three distinctly themed weekends, this year’s Maple Fest offers outdoor fun and unique experiences at both locations of this iconic sweet-tasting tradition and celebration of natural and cultural heritage,” said Danielle Breault Stuebing, ERCA’s Director of Communications and Outreach. “Early Settler maple making will be the focus of the John R. Park Homestead activities, with blacksmithing demonstrations, costumed interpretation, and the ever-popular maple taffy in the snow taking place each weekend. At Holiday Beach, we’ll be demonstrating modern evaporation techniques. Bad Axe will provide guests opportunities to try their hand at axe-throwing during the first Lumberjack-themed weekend, and there will be horse and wagon rides through Holiday Beach every Saturday.”

Families can participate in Lumber Games, Lumberjack Costume competition, Mustache competition, butter tart competition, and so much more. On Tasters’ Weekend, guests can enjoy samples of delectable maple products, and on Makers’ Weekend, there will be an artisans’ tent, and the best Backyard Maple Maker will be awarded. Local maple maker Ruscom Maple Products will feature its products for sale at Holiday Beach Conservation Area each weekend and will also help judge the competition. Each weekend features special hikes and hands-on activities, and both locations will feature a dedicated Maple Market.

A new Maple Trail connecting the two sites has also been created, featuring nine local businesses with unique maple offerings during the Festival’s three weekends. “Families can find unique maple baked goods, family-friendly maple food pairings, decadent food and wine specials, and much more along the Maple Trail,” Breault Stuebing adds. “If you download the free #MapleTail pass and check in at two locations or more, you will be entered for the chance to win one of three sweet maple prize packages.”

Admission to the event ranges from $6.00 to $8.00 for a single person/single day/single site. Weekend passes for the entire family for both locations are $50.00, and an all-access pass for the entire family for all three weekends can be purchased for just $80.00. This seasonal pass purchase also provides admission to all conservation areas and special events for the entire year. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged, so you can skip the line.

A full slate of activities offered each weekend can be found at www.essexregionconservation.ca/maple.