PHOTOS: Polar Plunge Returns To In-Person Event With A Splash

The 2023 Polar Plunge has splashed back to Windsor’s core, taking place in front of the International Aquatic and Training Centre once again.

Since 2015, Polar Plunge Windsor-Essex has raised over $300,00; all funds raised benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario; 75% of the funds raised by any special Olympics athlete or registered volunteer remain with the host community.

This year’s local Polar Plunge yielded a large amount of plungers for the event’s in-person return: over 250 participants made a big icy splash for a good cause. It is the first in-person plunge since 2020, with the past few years being online intiatives.

Learn more about Polar Plunge Windsor-Essex and information on donating on their website here.