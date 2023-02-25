ClearNow
-5 °C
22 °F
Periods Of SnowSat
3 °C
37 °F		SunnySun
8 °C
46 °F		Periods Of RainMon
8 °C
46 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Polar Plunge Returns To In-Person Event With A Splash

Friday February 24th, 2023, 8:46pm

Community Photos
0
0
0

The 2023 Polar Plunge has splashed back to Windsor’s core, taking place in front of the International Aquatic and Training Centre once again.

Since 2015, Polar Plunge Windsor-Essex has raised over $300,00; all funds raised benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario; 75% of the funds raised by any special Olympics athlete or registered volunteer remain with the host community.

This year’s local Polar Plunge yielded a large amount of plungers for the event’s in-person return: over 250 participants made a big icy splash for a good cause. It is the first in-person plunge since 2020, with the past few years being online intiatives.

Learn more about Polar Plunge Windsor-Essex and information on donating on their website here.

 

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message