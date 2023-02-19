PHOTOS: Free Family Skate With Brian Masse Returns

Brian Masse MP held his free skate for Family Day weekend once again, while accepting donations for the Windsor Youth Centre.

Attendees of the free event were able to enjoy a skate on the ice at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, complimentary pizza, hot chocolate and snacks, a raffle to go along with their donation and other family-friendly activities.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message