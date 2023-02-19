NEWS >
PHOTOS: Free Family Skate With Brian Masse Returns

Saturday February 18th, 2023, 8:25pm

City News
0
0
0

Brian Masse MP held his free skate for Family Day weekend once again, while accepting donations for the Windsor Youth Centre.

Attendees of the free event were able to enjoy a skate on the ice at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, complimentary pizza, hot chocolate and snacks, a raffle to go along with their donation and other family-friendly activities.

 

