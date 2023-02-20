PHOTOS: Downtown Windsor Celebrates Family Day With Light Up The Night Dance Parade

Downtown Windsor celebrated Family Day in a new way with their inagural Light Up the Night Family Dance Parade.

The parade was led by the Martian Circus, starting the festivities in the Pelissier Street parking garage for a drum circle warm up and face painting before the parade took off around downtown.

The free, family-friendly event led by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is to bring together various communities and shed Light on the city core. They provided a limited amount of battery-operated LED lights, and attendees were encouraged to have their own lights and hand drum instruments while enjoying the dance and parade.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message