PHOTOS: Downtown Windsor Celebrates Family Day With Light Up The Night Dance Parade
Anna Millerman
Monday February 20th, 2023, 6:45pm
Downtown Windsor celebrated Family Day in a new way with their inagural Light Up the Night Family Dance Parade.
The parade was led by the Martian Circus, starting the festivities in the Pelissier Street parking garage for a drum circle warm up and face painting before the parade took off around downtown.
The free, family-friendly event led by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is to bring together various communities and shed Light on the city core. They provided a limited amount of battery-operated LED lights, and attendees were encouraged to have their own lights and hand drum instruments while enjoying the dance and parade.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook