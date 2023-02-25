PHOTOS: Coldest Night Of The Year East Windsor Takes Off From UHC

UHC – Hub of Opportunities hosted the Coldest Night of the Year walk Saturday evening to raise awareness for those experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness in our community. All proceeds will go to UHC’s basic human need services.

The event featured a 2km or a 5km walk to put those walking in the shoes of those struggling in our community, especially during the winter months.

This walk is part of the Coldest Night of the Year effort held across Canada.

