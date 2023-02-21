CloudyNow
Pharmacy Returning To Tecumseh Road

Tuesday February 21st, 2023, 9:00am

Business
0
0
0

A drugstore is making a return to the corner of Hall and Tecumseh Road East.

Ziter Pharmacy is set to open in a building that was once a Big V Drug Store and later Shoppers Drug Mart.

Party Giant also operated in the location after Shoppers moved to Howard and Tecumseh. Recently it was a Family Video that closed in 2020.

 

