Pharmacy Returning To Tecumseh Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 21st, 2023, 9:00am
A drugstore is making a return to the corner of Hall and Tecumseh Road East.
Ziter Pharmacy is set to open in a building that was once a Big V Drug Store and later Shoppers Drug Mart.
Party Giant also operated in the location after Shoppers moved to Howard and Tecumseh. Recently it was a Family Video that closed in 2020.
