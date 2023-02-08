SunnyNow
OPENING SOON: Pet Valu In Walkerville

Wednesday February 8th, 2023, 3:50pm

Pet Valu is opening a new location in Windsor, in the heart of old Walkerville.

The new store located at 1320 Walker Road will be Windsor’s sixth Pet Valu location.

A company official says the new location is expected to open the second week of March 2023, but they were unable to provide any more information to windsoriteDOTca.

Pet Valu is a family of stores consisting of Bosley’s by Pet Valu, Total Pet and Tisol Pet Nutrition & Supply, with around 600 stores across Canada. They sell pet food, treats, toys and accessories.

