North Star High School Holding Open House

North Star High School is celebrating the new building with the Amherstburg community this Wednesday.

Amherstburg residents are invited to take a tour of the building, enjoy the talents of North Star students and find out about all the exceptional learning programs being offered.

The open house runs from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

The school is located at 330 Simcoe Street in Amherstburg.