NEWS >
Light Freezing RainNow
1 °C
33 °F
RainMon
4 °C
39 °F		ClearingTue
6 °C
43 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
12 °C
54 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

North Star High School Holding Open House

Monday February 27th, 2023, 9:00am

City News
0
0
0

The high school seen in this file photo under construction in August.

North Star High School is celebrating the new building with the Amherstburg community this Wednesday.

Amherstburg residents are invited to take a tour of the building, enjoy the talents of North Star students and find out about all the exceptional learning programs being offered.

The open house runs from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

The school is located at 330 Simcoe Street in Amherstburg.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message