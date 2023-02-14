New Residential Rental Licensing By-Law Launched In Windsor



The City of Windsor is launching a new Residential Rental Licensing Pilot Study.

Under the new by-law, owners of properties in wards 1 and 2 that contain four or fewer units are now required to secure a residential rental licence for each rented unit.

To secure a licence, property owners will need to take the following steps:

Complete a licence application form

Confirm ownership and show proper insurance

Provide a local contact for the unit

Show that the unit meets legislated requirements, including Building Code, Fire Code, and Electrical Safety Standards

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Licence applications will be due by May 31, 2023.

By-law Enforcement staff will focus on education and outreach prior to the application deadline and officers will then shift their activities to enforcement efforts focused on unlicensed properties starting June 1, 2023.

Residents who wish to report a suspected rental housing unit should do so by contacting 311. Additional information and links to application forms and supporting documents are available on the City’s website.