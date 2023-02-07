New Bus Service Connecting Michigan And Ontario Set To Launch This Spring

A new cross-border bus service is set to launch between Detroit and Toronto with a stop in Windsor.

The new express route will be operated by Trailways of New York’s low-emission motor coaches, featuring complimentary wi-fi, onboard restrooms, and seating for persons with disabilities.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Trailways’ affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service to Ontario and Michigan,” said Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.com. “This service marks our second route from Toronto and our first entry into Detroit, the “Motor City,” something we are particularly excited about.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The route, which other transportation providers abandoned during the COVID pandemic in 2021, will have prices starting at $45.00.

The four daily trips will allow travellers leaving Detroit to reach Windsor, Chatham, London and Toronto.

The first trips depart Wednesday, April 5th.

For additional information about the service, schedules, arrival and departure times, and fares, visit Trailways.com or Trailways.ca.