Multicultural Council Announces 2023 MCC Award Honourees

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County has anounced this year’s recipients of the Herb Gray Harmony Award and the MCC Champion Award.

The Herb Gray Harmony Award, established to recognize individuals and groups who have made an outstanding contribution to building a more welcoming community for all in Windsor-Essex, will be presented to Dr. Patti France, President of St. Clair College.

Dr. Patti France has over 35 years of experience in the post-secondary education sector. She holds a Bachelor of Adult Education Degree from Brock University and a Master of Adult Education Degree from St. Francis Xavier University, Nova Scotia.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On September 1, 2015 she was appointed the sixth President, and first female President, of St. Clair College.

The Champion Award celebrates the contributions that immigrants make to our community. This year, the honour will be presented to Mr. Biagio (Bill) Marra, President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Born in Cantone Ticino, Switzerland, Marra carries both a Canadian and Italian Citizenship.

Along with his parents, Marra immigrated to Windsor at the age of three. He attended W. D. Lowe Secondary School and obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degrees in both Sociology and then Criminology from the University of Windsor. Bill received the designation of a Certified Dispute Resolution Mediator through a joint University of Windsor and York University program, and then earned his Masters Certificate in Public Management from The Schulich School of Business at York University.

Currently President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH), Bill previously held the position of Vice President of People, Mission, Communications & Corporate Affairs and President & Executive Director of the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Hospital Foundation.

Presentation of to this year’s recipients will take place at the 2023 MCC Awards Gala, to be held on May 4th at the Ciociaro Club. Attendees can look forward to celebrating the diverse and vibrant culture of Cuba with this year’s theme “Havana Nights”.