Leamington Resident Celebrates $800,000 Win

John Watkins of Leamington won $800,000 with The Bigger Spin Instant game (game #3150).

Watkins, a retired paramedic, says he plays the lottery once a week and this is his first big win. “I’ve been playing consistently for 30 years,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I normally play the Big Spin, but I decided to try my luck this time with the Bigger Spin.”

The 64-year-old father and grandfather said when his spin landed on Bigger Spin at the store, he was very excited because he knew I was guaranteed $500,000.

He said the feeling was unbelievable while at the OLG Prize Centre to spin The Bigger Spin Wheel. “I was very shocked and excited. I was so close to landing on $1 million but I am so happy to be walking away with $800,000.”

He plans to put his win toward paying off his mortgage, helping his children and saving the rest for a rainy day. “We will also plan a family vacation.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Seacliff Stop and Shop Variety on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.