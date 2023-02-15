LaSalle Council Approves 401 Entrance Signs

LaSalle Council has approved two new entrance signs for the town on the 401.

One sign is to be installed in the westbound lanes at the Howard Avenue overpass and one in the eastbound direction just before the ECO passage tunnel prior to the Todd Lane exit.

The approximate cost for the enhanced boundary sign is about $15,000 per sign, for a total of $30,000.

Back in 2018, $200,000 was budgeted for 401 decorative signs within the Strategic Planning budget. After the signs are installed, the remaining $170,000 could be used to provide enhanced “LaSalle” signage at the waterfront.