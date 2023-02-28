LaSalle Community Fund Association Sets Up In The Town

The LaSalle Community Fund has set up in the town. The fund is a community fund held at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, and was established to provide a source of lasting support for the community of LaSalle and funding assistance for a variety of worthwhile projects, now and into the future.

The LaSalle Community Fund’s first project that they will be supporting is the Entrance Garden at the Event Centre. The entrance garden will feature native plants, shrubs, and trees and will welcome visitors to the waterfront. The garden will invite residents and visitors to take some time to connect with our natural environment. It is expected to be completed in 2023.

“Our aim is to raise funds ‘for LaSalle, by LaSalle, and in LaSalle’,” says LCF Association President Vince Marcotte. “By working with various residents, businesses, charities, and not for profit organizations in LaSalle, we will strive to reach our Vision to make LaSalle the best place to live, work, play, and visit now and in the future. We are starting small, but we are definitely here for the long haul. Donations can be made for endowment purposes and last forever, and we want to make those donations available to all our residents.”

The LaSalle Community Fund is now accepting donations through their website. Visitors to the website can also complete a brief survey to share their thoughts about the community and suggest projects and initiatives they would like to see supported.