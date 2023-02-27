Kevin Hart Brings His Reality Check Tour To The Colosseum Stage This May

In celebration of 15 years of headline entertainment, Caesars Windsor announced that Kevin Hart is returning to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, May 21st at 8:00pm with his widely popular Reality Check tour.

Over the years, Kevin Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion in global revenue. Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together.

Hart is currently touring internationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material; the Reality Check tour was named the “Number One Comedy Tour of 2022” by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for “Comedy Act of 2022” on behalf of the new hour.

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour-long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album.” Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart” for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his docuseries, “Don’t F**k This Up.”

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, March 3rd.

The Reality Check tour will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smartwatch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.