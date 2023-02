Ice Storm Reschedules Some Public Board Kindergarten Open Houses

Kindergarten Open Houses at most Greater Essex County District School Board elementary schools will proceed as scheduled for tonight starting at 5:00pm for most schools.

Several schools being impacted today by power outages and will reschedule their Open Houses:

Essex Public School

Kingsville Public School

Colchester North Public School

Lakeshore Discovery School

Harrow Public School

Jack Miner Public School

Malden Central Public School

East Mersea Public School

Northwood Public School

Belle River Public School

Kindergarten Open Houses for the schools listed above will now be held on Thursday, March 2nd.