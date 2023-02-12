Highbury Canco Workers To Strike Monday

Workers at Highbury Canco in Leamington are set to walk off the job after they rejected a final offer from the company.

The 405 full-time workers, represented by Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW), will begin strike action at 12:001am on Monday, February 13th.

The Union says the main issue for the workers is wages.

“Our members make high-quality products that consumers purchase from grocery shelves nationwide,” said Shawn Haggerty, President of UFCW Local 175. “Highbury Canco should be a leader in this sector and start prioritizing the well-being of its employees who deserve to make good competitive wages.”

In November, the membership voted 99.9% in favour of a strike mandate. Both sides met in conciliation on three separate days but reached a final impasse on January 20th, 2023.

The company then gave the Union its final offer on February 8th, 2023.

“Our members are looking for significant wage improvements, which they more than deserve,” said Sam Caetano, Regional Director at UFCW Local 175. “These workers held strong and worked hard throughout the difficulties of the last several years, and they are taking a stand for better compensation and respect, and we have their backs.”

Workers at the plant manufacture tomato-based food and beverage products under several brand names.

Their previous contract expired at the end of 2022.