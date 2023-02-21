Freezing Rain Warning Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 21st, 2023, 6:14pm
Environment Canada warns that a prolonged period of freezing rain leading to significant ice build up in some areas is expected Wednesday.
Light snow and ice pellets Wednesday morning will change over to freezing rain Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be just below the freezing mark, so the greatest ice accretion may be confined to elevated surfaces.
Freezing rain is expected to change over to rain Wednesday night as temperatures rise above freezing.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Gusty northeasterly winds will diminish early Thursday morning.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook