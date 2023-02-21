Freezing Rain Warning Issued

Environment Canada warns that a prolonged period of freezing rain leading to significant ice build up in some areas is expected Wednesday.

Light snow and ice pellets Wednesday morning will change over to freezing rain Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be just below the freezing mark, so the greatest ice accretion may be confined to elevated surfaces.

Freezing rain is expected to change over to rain Wednesday night as temperatures rise above freezing.

Gusty northeasterly winds will diminish early Thursday morning.