Freezing Rain And Strong Winds In The Forecast For Monday



Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain and strong winds on Monday and Monday night.

They say that a messy mix of wintry precipitation is forecast to develop Monday. Precipitation will likely begin as a brief period of snow or ice pellets before transitioning to freezing rain and then rain showers or drizzle as temperatures rise above zero.

A few millimetres of ice accretion will be possible before the transition to rain Monday afternoon or Monday evening.

In addition to the potential for freezing rain, strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected into Monday night.

Given the combination of strong winds and potential ice accretion, local power outages may occur.