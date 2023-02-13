NEWS >
Flair Airlines Adds Service To Vancouver From Windsor

Monday February 13th, 2023, 2:39pm

Flair Airlines has announced new service between Windsor and Vancouver.

“Windsor has been an important market for us, and we’re excited to increase our service in and out of the airport with the addition of service to Vancouver,” said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. “We want to give Windsorites affordable options to travel across the country, coast to coast, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Windsor International Airport.”

Flights begin June 10th, 2023, and will run twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday. One-way fares from Windsor to Vancouver begin at $49 CAD, including taxes and fees.

