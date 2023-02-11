Fire On Eastlawn

SunnyNow
Saturday February 11th, 2023, 8:51am

The cause of a late-night fire in Windsor is listed as undetermined.

It broke out in the 1000 Block of Eastlawn just after 11:00pm Friday and took fire crews about an hour to bring it under control.

Damage is set at $450,000. One person has been displaced.

