Fire On Eastlawn
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday February 11th, 2023, 8:51am
The cause of a late-night fire in Windsor is listed as undetermined.
It broke out in the 1000 Block of Eastlawn just after 11:00pm Friday and took fire crews about an hour to bring it under control.
Damage is set at $450,000. One person has been displaced.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook