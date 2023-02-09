CloudyNow
Essex Has 120 Smoke Alarms Available To Residents

Thursday February 9th, 2023, 6:08pm

Essex
The Town of Essex has 120 hardwired smoke alarms to give to local residents thanks to a donation from First Alert Canada/ Resideo Products.

The hardwired smoke alarms are available to local residents on a first come, first serve basis.

For maximum protection, smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Residents in need of a new hardwired smoke alarm are encouraged to complete the online form at www.essex.ca/SmokeAlarm, call 519-776-7132, or visit Fire Station 1 (55 Alice Street North) to request an alarm.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to support our residents in need of a smoke alarm and ensure the safety of our community,” said Rick Arnel, Fire Chief. “This would not be possible without the generous support of First Alert Canada/ Resideo Products and Solutions.”

