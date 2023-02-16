Essex County Library Announces Stoney Point Branch Grand Opening

Regular library service in Stoney Point/ Point-aux-Rochesis returning after an extended closure and a change of location.

The Grand Opening celebration takes place on Saturday, February 25th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00am. The new branch location at 850 Comber Sideroad features free public Internet access and an updated collection of books for all ages.

“As a Library Board, we are very happy to support the re-opening of the Stoney Point Branch so the community can once again have a gathering place and utilize all the new resources that have been added,” says Tecumseh Deputy Mayor and Library Board Chair Joe Bachetti.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

At just under 1,000 square feet, the fully-accessible facility was approved by Lakeshore Council in December of 2021 as a temporary home for the library until a permanent solution could be made. The previous Stoney Point Branch was closed to the public in early 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is part of a larger plan to bring the Essex County Library back up to its pre-pandemic levels of service,” said Chief Librarian Adam Craig. “Next up is re-opening the Ruthven and Cottam branches, as well as the move to a new home for the Comber branch.”