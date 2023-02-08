Erin Kelly Retiring As Director Of Education

Erin Kelly will be stepping down after a decade as the Director of Education of the Greater Essex County District School Board.

“I am proud of the great things we have accomplished together,” said Kelly. “We have managed our resources effectively; there have been many improvements made to our schools and classrooms, and I saw tremendous advancements made for students with unique learning needs. Most of all, though, I am inspired by the way that everyone…staff students, families and members of our communities demonstrated kindness and support for one another.”

Her retirement is effective August 11th, 2023.

The Board of Trustees will now begin the process to advertise for, interviewing and retain the next GECDSB Director of Education.