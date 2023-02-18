Driver Pulled Over Going 70 km/h Over On The Expressway

Windsor Police pulled over a driver travelling 70 km/h over the posted limit on E.C. Row Expressway Thursday.

The driver was ticketed and had their vehicle towed.

“Driving at this speed is extremely dangerous – both for the driver and others on the road. Come on people, there are other lives at risk besides yours,” Windsor Police said in a Tweet.