Driver Pulled Over Going 70 km/h Over On The Expressway
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday February 18th, 2023, 9:29am
Windsor Police pulled over a driver travelling 70 km/h over the posted limit on E.C. Row Expressway Thursday.
The driver was ticketed and had their vehicle towed.
“Driving at this speed is extremely dangerous – both for the driver and others on the road. Come on people, there are other lives at risk besides yours,” Windsor Police said in a Tweet.
