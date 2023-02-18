NEWS >
SunnyNow
-1 °C
31 °F
SunnySat
6 °C
43 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
9 °C
48 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersMon
6 °C
43 °F

Local Events

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Driver Pulled Over Going 70 km/h Over On The Expressway

Saturday February 18th, 2023, 9:29am

City News
0
0
0

Windsor Police pulled over a driver travelling 70 km/h over the posted limit on E.C. Row Expressway Thursday.

The driver was ticketed and had their vehicle towed.

“Driving at this speed is extremely dangerous – both for the driver and others on the road. Come on people, there are other lives at risk besides yours,” Windsor Police said in a Tweet.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message