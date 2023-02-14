CloudyNow
7 °C
44 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
16 °C
61 °F		Periods Of RainThu
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of FlurriesFri
-1 °C
30 °F

Local Events

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

County Road 42 Construction Work Resuming This Month

Tuesday February 14th, 2023, 6:32pm

County News
0
0
0

The reconstruction of the County Road 42 corridor from Concession 11 to Pike Creek in Tecumseh and Lakeshore will resume this month.

The Phase 1 underground work that was halted for the winter will resume in February and progress in sections along the corridor.

Two temporary traffic lanes have been created to allow for the installation of new storm and sanitary sewers, as well as a new watermain. This will allow for the creation of two new roundabouts, roadway widening of County Road 42 and the re-alignment of County Road 43.

Work is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message