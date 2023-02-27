City Outlines Special Yard Waste Collection

The City of Windsor will offer a special collection for small branches and yard waste caused by last week’s ice storm starting Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, in Zones 1A and 1B.

Crews will work zone by zone in an effort to clear away what they can before Forestry staff can start wood chipping larger material. The large branch chipping will begin Thursday, March 9th, 2023, and residents are asked to call 311 or use 311 Online to register for larger removal.

The following are the dates and zones for smaller yard waste collection:

Tuesday, February 28th: Zones 1A and 1B

Wednesday, March 1st: Zones 2A and 2B

Thursday, March 2nd: Zones 3A and 3B

Friday, March 3rd: Zones 4A and 4B

Due to the potential volume and, in some cases, the size of branches, residents need to be aware that some yard waste will be bypassed if trucks are full or the material is too large. Residents whose collections have been missed for the smaller yard waste are asked to call 311.

Only yard waste properly packaged in the following manner will be collected: