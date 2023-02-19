Celebrating 150 Years Of Settlement In Essex Centre

The Town of Essex will commemorate Heritage Week from February 20th to 24th by celebrating 150 years of settlement in Essex Centre.

This year also marks 125 years since Harrow became a police village, marking its place as a community separate from Colchester South, and serving as the pre-cursor for eventual Town status in 1930.

Essex will celebrate the release of The Rising Village, a book outlining the early history of Essex, Ontario written by Laurie A. Brett. Brett, a local resident, details the captivating history of Essex Centre beginning with the arrival of the first settler families of Talbot Road West in the early 19th century by using a colourful cast of influential and extraordinary individuals.

It takes place on February 22nd, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Essex Railway Station.