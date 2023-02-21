Canadian Army Training On Windsor Roadsides Planned For The Coming Weeks

Local Canadian Army Reserve soldiers of The Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment will conduct training in the vicinity of Major F.A. Tilston Armoury in Windsor in the coming weeks.

Soldiers will march along local roadsides, in uniform with their personal weapons, which will remain unloaded at all times. They will wear Canadian Army-issued uniforms and personal protective equipment.

Members of the public can expect to see upwards of 30 soldiers at a time, marching along the roads in various formations. These formations of soldiers will have high visibility marker vests and a safety vehicle with its four way signals flashing, at the rear. We ask that members of the public slow down when passing these marching soldiers.

These important exercises are being conducted in order to prepare Canadian Army Reserve members to operate in various weather conditions, and maintain fitness and stamina while carrying their equipment.