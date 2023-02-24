Amherstburg Resident Wins $1 Million
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 24th, 2023, 2:08pm
Timothy Kelly of Amherstburg has won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on December 24th, 2022.
The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.
The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn’s Variety Inc. on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.
