Windsor Resident Plans New Home Purchase With Lotto 6/49 Win

Francis Gauthier of Windsor won $61,936.50 in the February 9, 2019 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“This is my first major win,” shared Francis, 56, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I usually play LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX and some INSTANT games.”

The sheet metal installer won after playing the same numbers as a past ticket. “It’s all just starting to settle in,” he smiled.

A father of two, Francis plans on putting his winnings in the bank for now. “I will use some towards a down payment on a house and maybe purchase a new fishing boat.”

“I am excited and thrilled!” Francis concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at M & S Convenience on Felix Avenue in Windsor.