Watermain Construction Starts On Rourke Line In Lakeshore Tuesday
Monday February 18th, 2019
Posted at 7:37pm
Lakeshore will begin replacing the existing watermain and services along Rourke Line Road from County Road 22 north to Caille Avenue, passing the CNR Tracks on Tuesday.
The work is anticipated to take approximately two months to complete.
During construction they ask that those who live on the street ensure garbage and recycling containers are marked with your house number so they can be placed in front of your property after collection.
Comment With Facebook