W.E. Trans Support Centre Vandalized And Robbed

The W.E. Trans Support Centre on Wyandotte Street West was vandalized and robbed early Wednesday morning.

“We believe this was a targeted attack against our community. If the vandals meant to steal money, they would have broken into one of our neighbours’ businesses. But this is not what happened. These people attacked a community centre that serves Trans and Queer people in Windsor-Essex and Detroit,” said Jayce Carver, Executive Director.

According to Carver, The windows were shattered and the door broken and they stole the locked safe.

“We want our community members to know that our centre continues to be a safe space. Nobody was physically harmed here last night. We are going to make our centre safer, installing a camera today. We are looking for a community sponsor to help us install a full, monitored security system,” Carver said.

Carver says that some in the community have encouraged them to move the centre out of the downtown core.

“While we have confidence in the safety of our space, we know this will be an ongoing conversation, and we are evaluating the possibility of moving to Ottawa Street, where the WE Pride Fest is now being held, and where the BIA has been supportive of our community.”

They are asking the community to come forward again with financial support to replace the door and the glass that was destroyed. They are asking for the community’s help to replace the pre-paid Mastercards and store cards that were in the safe, cards we distribute to our clients and our youth programs to buy food, groceries, and clothes, and to access transportation.

The centre plans to reopen Thursday.