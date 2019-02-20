Truck Crash Under Investigation

Wednesday February 20th, 2019

Posted at 9:25am

Leamington
0
0
0
The investigation into a crash in the county Tuesday night remains under investigation.

OPP say that around 9pm two tractor trailers collided at the intersection of Highway 77 and Essex County Road 14 and one driver needed to be extricated from his vehicle.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Highway 77 and County Road 14 was closed for eight hours while police investigated.

