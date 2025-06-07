PHOTOS: Berry Good Time At The 2025 LaSalle Strawberry Festival

The annual LaSalle Strawberry Festival returned to the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex this weekend.

The weekend includes the always popular carnival, food, crafts, entertainment and much more.

It continues Saturday night and Sunday.

More information can be found in the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

Photos by Inna Kovaleva, words by Owen Wolter.