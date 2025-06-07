Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Berry Good Time At The 2025 LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Saturday June 7th, 2025, 2:48pm

Community Photos
0
0

The annual LaSalle Strawberry Festival returned to the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex this weekend.

The weekend includes the always popular carnival, food, crafts, entertainment and much more.

It continues Saturday night and Sunday.

More information can be found in the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

Photos by Inna Kovaleva, words by Owen Wolter.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message