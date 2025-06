Here Is Windsor’s Worse Road

Voting is complete, and the results are in for this year’s CAA Worst Road.

While Windsor did not make the Ontario top ten, two local roads made the list for worse roads in Southwestern Ontario which includes Chatham-Kent Municipality, Essex County and Lambton County. They are:

Banwell Road – Windsor Blackwell Sideroad – Sarnia Michigan Avenue – Sarnia Riverside Drive – Windsor Vidal Street South – Sarnia

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2025