PHOTOS: Meet-A-Machine Comes To The WFCU Centre
Inna Kovaleva
Saturday June 7th, 2025, 2:53pm
The 13th annual Meet-a-Machine free community literacy event took place on Saturday at the WFCU Centre.
The event, which is hosted by the City of Windsor’s Children’s Services, brought a variety of machines of all shapes and sizes, including emergency vehicles, construction equipment, military trucks, buses, forestry trucks, race cars, tow trucks and more on display for children to discover and explore, all to raise awareness of physical literacy components to the world of machines.
Photos by Inna Kovaleva, words by Owen Wolter
