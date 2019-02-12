State Of Emergency Ends In Chatham

The state of emergency put in place due to high water conditions on the Thames River in Chatham has ended, even though the ice jam remains in place.

“The situation has stabilized and while we, along with our partners at the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority continue to monitor river levels, we have ended the state of emergency,” said Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff.

Repairs to dikes along the River in West Kent have been successful and the river has dropped more than 50 inches since its high water level Friday evening.

“From those who repaired the dikes, to our engineering and public works officials, first responders and our customer service representatives, there was a strong level of professionalism and dedication,” he said. “The officials from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, local contractors and Entegrus and Enbridge were outstanding as well.”

Four pumps have been delivered to flooded areas on both sides of the river for use as needed.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says that while it is possible the ice jam will move downstream and out into Lake St. Clair safely as the water levels rise, it’s also possible the ice will jam up again, causing more severe flooding”.

Railway staff continue to slow trains through the area as a precautionary measure considering the exposure of their rail base to high water. They are also closely monitoring conditions.