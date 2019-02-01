PHOTOS: St. Clair College Sports Park Groundbreaking Ceremony
Anna Millerman
Friday February 1st, 2019
Posted at 2:55pm
St. Clair College celebrated the announcement and groundbreaking of their soon-to-be-built Sports Park Friday afternoon.
A press conference lead to the official groundbreaking outside with golden shovels in the area where the Sports Park is to be built. The Sports Park, which is to cost $21.5 million, is to be a ‘ “state for the art” multi-sport facility that will provide students with recreational and varsity athletic programming,‘ as announced by the Student Representative Council’s general manager Ryan Peebles.
The Sports Park is to encompass a four-court indoor tennis complex, a four-court outdoor sand volleyball area, an artificial turf soccer stadium to seat 1,500 people, and eventually in phase two, a softball diamond.
