PHOTOS: St. Clair College Hosts Fifth Annual Polar Plunge At SportsPlex
Anna Millerman
Friday February 15th, 2019
Posted at 1:33pm
The Polar Plunge, presented by the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run, took place at St. Clair College’s SportsPlex Friday afternoon.
Plungers take a cold dip in a pool of water outside to raise funds for their team or as an individual. Over $185,665.00 has been raised by the Polar Plunge locally since 2015, with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Ontario.
