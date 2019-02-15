PHOTOS: St. Clair College Hosts Fifth Annual Polar Plunge At SportsPlex

Friday February 15th, 2019

Posted at 1:33pm

City News
The Polar Plunge, presented by the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run, took place at St. Clair College’s SportsPlex Friday afternoon.

Plungers take a cold dip in a pool of water outside to raise funds for their team or as an individual. Over $185,665.00 has been raised by the Polar Plunge locally since 2015, with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Ontario.

