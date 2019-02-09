PHOTOS: Second Annual Army Vs Navy Hockey Game

Saturday February 9th, 2019

Posted at 5:55pm

For the secod year, the Canadian Army and Navy versed each other in Hockey to win the coveted “Grapes Cup.”

The game, which took place at the WFCU Centre, was free to enter with the option to donate non-perishable goods. The game is to be followed by a one hour open skate where attendees can skate with the soldiers and sailors and learn about their experiences in the military.

