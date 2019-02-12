PET/CT Scanner Coming To Windsor Regional Hospital This April 

PET/CT scanner is coming to Windsor Regional Hospital meaning Windsor and Essex County residents will no longer have to travel hundreds of kilometers to hospitals in London, Hamilton and Mississauga.

The arrival of the PET/CT scans will support some 600 patients a year in the Windsor-Essex region and beyond.

The machinery will be installed inside a small addition to be constructed adjacent to the Cancer Centre on the south side of Met Campus. The goal is for the PET/CT scan access for patients to begin in late April or early May 2019.

“Timely access to PET/CT diagnostic imaging is crucial in ensuring decision making and subsequent patient care plans are not delayed,” said Monica Staley Liang, Regional Vice-President, Cancer Services, Renal, Patient Relations and Legal Affairs. “The absence of a reliable PET/CT scanner in Windsor-Essex forced large volumes of patients to travel significant distances to obtain these diagnostic images. The introduction of this technology at Windsor Regional Hospital means patients throughout the region can get these scans much closer to home.”

The new scanner will be situated in a location that will allow it to be transferred to a new hospital.

“After a thorough review, we are pleased that we have been able to accommodate a new scanner until the new hospital is constructed,” said David Musyj, WRH President and CEO. “We greatly appreciate the ongoing support of the Government of Ontario and Cancer Care Ontario in helping us make this vision a reality.”