Painted Crosswalks Approved For Windsor

Tuesday February 5th, 2019

Posted at 10:15am

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Painted crosswalks could be coming to a corner near you.

Windsor City Council has approved the new program which would see local groups who wish to have a painted crosswalk covering the cost.

Anyone wanting to install a crosswalk would have to apply to the city and must have 60% of residents who live in the area approval.

The city administration says the average cost is $1,000 for asphalt paint. Longer lasting paint costs even more.

Groups can also ask their ward Councillor for

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.