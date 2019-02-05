Painted Crosswalks Approved For Windsor

Painted crosswalks could be coming to a corner near you.

Windsor City Council has approved the new program which would see local groups who wish to have a painted crosswalk covering the cost.

Anyone wanting to install a crosswalk would have to apply to the city and must have 60% of residents who live in the area approval.

The city administration says the average cost is $1,000 for asphalt paint. Longer lasting paint costs even more.

Groups can also ask their ward Councillor for