Painted Crosswalks Approved For Windsor
Liz Thorne
Tuesday February 5th, 2019
Posted at 10:15am
Painted crosswalks could be coming to a corner near you.
Windsor City Council has approved the new program which would see local groups who wish to have a painted crosswalk covering the cost.
Anyone wanting to install a crosswalk would have to apply to the city and must have 60% of residents who live in the area approval.
The city administration says the average cost is $1,000 for asphalt paint. Longer lasting paint costs even more.
Groups can also ask their ward Councillor for
