OPP Investigating Leamington Break-In

Friday February 8th, 2019

Posted at 11:44am

Leamington
OPP investigating a break and enter that occurred on Erie Street North in Leamington on February 7th, 2019 at approximately 5:40am.

Police say the first suspect is described as being black wearing a camouflage jacket. The second suspect is also described as being black wearing a white hoodie.

There were no injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are reminding the public to ensure that you lock your doors whenever possible.

 

