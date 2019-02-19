Major Reconstruction Of Huron Church Planned For This Spring

A very busy section of Huron Church is going to get reconstructed this spring.

The section between Malden Road and Dorchester Road has significantly deteriorated due to the heavy volumes of traffic including over 10,000 trucks per day going to and coming from the Ambassador Bridge.

The project will see the removal of existing asphalt over the concrete road, concrete sidewalks, concrete median, and traffic signal infrastructure. New watermain complete with associated tie-ins will then be constructed followed by the construction of new concrete pavement, sidewalks and median islands.

Construction is set to start April 1st lasting until July 31st.

The city is hoping to work 24/7 on the projects given the nature of the busy road and the need to complete construction quickly and have requested a noise by-law exemption from City council to do so.

City Council will be asked to approve that on February 25th.