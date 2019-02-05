Lakeshore Teen Seriously Injured After Crash
Liz Thorne
Tuesday February 5th, 2019
Posted at 11:12am
A Lakeshore teen suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash early Tuesday morning.
OPP say it was around 2am that they located a vehicle in a culvert on Myers Road, south of Essex County Road 42 in Lakeshore.
The vehicle was severely damaged and the lone occupant, an 18-year-old man had to be extricated from the vehicle by Lakeshore Fire Department.
Myers Road between County Road 42 and Lions Club Road was closed for approximately 3 hours as the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators conducted their investigation.
Comment With Facebook