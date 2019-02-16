Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Monty

Breed: Domestic Short-hair (Russian Blue Mix)

DOB: September 9, 2009

Sex: Male

Cat-sonality:

Monty is a beautiful Russian Blue mix cat with luxurious soft fur and incredible green eyes. He is an easy-going, sweet, and gentle cat who will give unconditional love to his purrfect family. While he’s nearly 10 years old, Monty will turn into an instant kitten when it’s time to play with string toys or crinkle balls. Monty loves to play, but always uses a gentle touch with his humans. He gets along with other cats, but mostly gives them their space. Monty will wait for his foster siblings to depart his human’s lap before coming in for his pets. He is gentle and tolerant of nail trims. Monty has an irritable tummy which is controlled by sensitive cat food. He loves to talk and will regale you with adorable meows to let you know how he’s feeling. If you’re looking for a gentle boy to keep you company, Monty is your guy!

Apply to adopt Monty today at: https://secondchanceanimalrescuewe.wordpress.com/adopt-a-cat/

If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with Monty, please contact us at [email protected]