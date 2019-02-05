Ice Pad Out Of Service At Forest Glade Arena

An unexpected equipment failure has one of the two ice pads at the Forest Glade Arena out of service and it will remain so for approximately three weeks.

The city says that the chiller unit that keeps the ice in Rink B frozen requires replacement, and it will take approximately three weeks for technicians to receive the parts from Toronto, install the new unit and then make new ice.

Rink A is not affected, as it is on a separate chiller that was installed five years ago. The chiller in Rink B is nearly 20 years old.

Per the city ice allocation policy, Minor Sports Associations are to be accommodated first. As a result, Rink B activity is being moved to other ice pads, and in some cases adult rentals at the WFCU Centre are being displaced. .

League officials are being contacted and in turn will notify Rink B users of any alternate arrangements.

The following is cancelled due to Rink B being down: