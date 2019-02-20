Grammy Award Winning Producer David Foster Returns To The Colosseum Stage This June

Grammy award winning producer David Foster returns to Caesars Windsor on Sunday, June 9th at 8pm.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster on The HITMAN Tour: is just that – an intimate evening with one of the biggest musical forces of our time. The 16-time Grammy award winning writer and producer performs songs he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and also includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Some of the music man’s hits include Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard”, Earth Wind and Fire’s “After The Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s ”You’re The Inspiration”, Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up,” Michael Buble’s “Home,” Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” and many, many more.

Tickets start at $28 Canadian and go on sale at noon EST on Friday, March 1st at the Box Office and online.