Freezing Rain Heading Our Way Tuesday Night
Monday February 4th, 2019
Posted at 1:52pm
Things could get very messy Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Environment Canada says that an area of freezing rain is expected to move over Southwestern Ontario overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.
The freezing rain could persist for several hours before tapering off later in the day.
The Wednesday morning commute will likely be affected due to the potential for icing on untreated surfaces.
